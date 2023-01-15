Award winners and nominees brave LA rain for the Bafta Tea Party

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Award winners and nominees braved the unprecedented Los Angeles rain to attend the annual Bafta Tea Party on Saturday.

Hollywood stars including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett and Janelle Monae all appeared at the event, which took place at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills.

A staple fixture in the awards season calendar, the Bafta Tea Party in Los Angeles welcomes contenders, members, and guests in the run-up to the EE Bafta Film Awards in London.

Saturday saw torrential rain throughout the day in LA, with special measures taken to ensure the event and hotel stayed water-proof.

It comes one day before the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, also due to take place in LA on Sunday.

The Bafta longlists were announced on January 6th, with sci-fi thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic leading nominations – with 12 apiece.

Everything Everywhere All At Once also led the nominations at the Critics Choice awards, with 14 total.

Michelle Yeoh attended the Bafta event, along with her castmates from Everything Everywhere All At Once (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The film’s stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu all attended the Bafta event on Saturday, along with directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Austin Butler, who starred in Elvis and was due to attend the event, was noticeably absent, following the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

The US actor said his “heart is completely shattered” by the news, which was announced on Thursday, two days after Presley attended the Golden Globes where Butler won best actor in a motion picture, drama.

Austin Butler, who starred in Elvis and was due to attend the event, was noticeably absent, following the death of Lisa Marie Presley (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Other attendees at the Bafta event included Fraser – who has earned multiple nominations for his performance in The Whale – and Blanchett, who won the Golden Globe award for best actress in a motion picture, drama, on Tuesday.

The Banshees Of Inisherin, the black comedy-drama written and directed by Oscar-winner Martin McDonagh and starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, scored a total of 14 nods on the Bafta longlists – though none of the film’s stars were present at the event.

The final Bafta nominations will be announced via a livestream hosted by actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh on Thursday, January 19th at midday, with the ceremony due to take place on February 19th.