Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 11:04

Taylor Swift performs Anti-Hero live for first time at London’s O2 Arena

The multi-award winning pop star appeared onstage with The 1975 on Thursday as part of the UK leg of the band’s current international tour.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Taylor Swift performed her hit song Anti-Hero for the first time ever live during a surprise appearance at London’s O2 Arena.

The multi-award winning pop star appeared onstage with The 1975 on Thursday as part of the UK leg of the band’s current international tour.

She appeared onstage in a shining mirrored dress, and sang the song acoustically with a white guitar.

It comes as Swift scored nominations for the 2023 Brit nominations which were announced earlier on Thursday.

She will take on fellow US stars Lizzo and Beyonce for the title of best international artist.

Anti-Hero was also nominated for best international song of the year, taking on Lizzo’s About Damn Time and Beyonce’s Break My Soul.

Last year the song helped Swift secure the coveted double-chart domination after it landed at number one on the Official Charts.

A tweet from Official Charts read: “Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) performs Anti-Hero for the first time ever at The 1975’s (@the1975) At Their Very Best show at London’s O2 Arena.”

londontaylor swiftshowbizbeyoncelizzoswifto2 arenaanti-herothe 1975
