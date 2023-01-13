Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 11:06

Rihanna teases Super Bowl halftime show performance with video

The singer and fashion entrepreneur will headline the slot next month.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Rihanna has teased her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show with a dramatic video showing her preparing for the performance.

The 30-second clip sees the pop superstar, 34, illuminated by a bright white spotlight while wearing a luxurious yellow shawl and heavy silver chains around her neck.

Various voices are heard discussing her return with one saying, “It’s been over six years” and other adding “Rihanna, where have you been?” before she is seen placing a single finger to her lips.

The video, which features her 2016 song Needed Me as its soundtrack, comes ahead of the Super Bowl on February 12.

Rihanna is expected to be joined by special guests for the show, which is the Barbadian singer’s first major live performance in many years.

She previously declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with former US football player Colin Kaepernick, who became recognised around the world for taking a knee to protest racial injustice in the US.

The show has previously been headlined by global superstars including The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

2022 saw Californian rap powerhouses Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg take the title slot, joined by Mary J Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

Last month Rihanna claimed her first Golden Globe nomination for Lift Me Up, recorded for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She will take on Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga in the category for best original song.

