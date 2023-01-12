Paul McCartney: Jeff Beck played some of the best British guitar music ever

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Sir Paul McCartney said Jeff Beck “played some of the best guitar music ever to come out of Great Britain” following the 78-year-old rock guitarist’s death.

The former member of the Beatles, McCartney, 80, called him a “lovely man with a wicked sense of humour” as Queen’s Sir Brian May and the Who’s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, among other rock legends, paid tribute to one of their own.

Beck, who died after contracting bacterial meningitis, is known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group and performed alongside musical heavyweights including Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, McCartney said: “Jeff Beck was a lovely man with a wicked sense of humour who played some of the best guitar music ever to come out of Great Britain.

“He was a superb technician and could strip down his guitar and put it back together again in time for the show.

“His unique style of playing was something that no one could match, and I will always remember the great times we had together.

“He would come over to dinner at our place or he and his wife, Sandra, would host an evening at their house.

“Jeff had immaculate taste in most things and was an expert at rebuilding his collection of cars. His no-nonsense attitude to the music business was always so refreshing, and I will cherish forever the moments we spent together.