Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 11:38

Mel C cancels New Year’s Eve concert in Poland after mystery issues highlighted

The Spice Girls singer said she has been made aware of issues which ‘do not align with the communities I support’.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Melanie C says she has cancelled a performance in Poland on New Year’s Eve after being made aware of issues which “do not align with the communities I support”.

The Spice Girl, 48, did not elaborate but was praised online by members of the LGBT community.

The singer, whose real name is Melanie Chisholm, was reportedly due to perform in the city of Zakopane.


But in a statement posted on Monday, she wrote: “In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve.

“I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023. Melanie xxx.”

Replying to her statement, Twitter users described her as a “hero” and an “ally”.

