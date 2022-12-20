Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 12:52

Rhod Gilbert postpones shows to have further surgery following cancer treatment

The comedian announced his diagnosis in July.
Rhod Gilbert postpones shows to have further surgery following cancer treatment

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has postponed a string of live shows after discovering he requires additional surgery following his cancer treatment.

The Welsh stand-up, 54, announced in July he was being treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff and would be “disappearing for a while” to focus on treatment.

On Tuesday he said he was suffering gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that “kick like a donkey” and needed surgery early in the New Year.

Graham Norton show – London
Rhod Gilbert with Danny DeVito and Charlotte Church on The Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

Seven of his January shows, in locations such as Bath and Swansea, will now be pushed back to the summer.

He wrote on Facebook: “Thanks again for all your kind words and support. As you probably know I’m recovering well from my cancer treatment and can’t wait to get back to work next year. Happy days.

“Less happy days, I’ve been thrown another curveball in the form of gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that kick like a donkey and need hospital treatment.

“I am having surgery to remove the offending gallbladder, and this is scheduled to happen early in the New Year.

“So I hate doing this, but I am going to have to postpone my January tour shows.

“I genuinely can’t wait to get back on stage, but on doctor’s advice, I’ll have to wait a little longer and we are postponing the remaining 7 shows.”

Prior to his diagnosis, Gilbert had been a patron of the Velindre Cancer Centre, where he has now had surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The comedian previously said he “never imagined” he would be a patient there after supporting their work for years, but added he knows he is “in the best possible hands”.

A regular guest on shows such as Would I Lie To You?, QI and Mock The Week, Gilbert also hosted the final series of Never Mind The Buzzcocks in 2015.

Gilbert thanked “each and every one of you for your continuing patience” and added: “Rest assured, the show WILL go on.”

More in this section

Justin Bieber slams H&amp;M 'trash' merchandise featuring his image Justin Bieber slams H&M 'trash' merchandise featuring his image
Carol Vorderman: Clarkson article didn’t just cross the line, it obliterated it Carol Vorderman: Clarkson article didn’t just cross the line, it obliterated it
UK watchdog receives thousands of complaints over Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan article UK watchdog receives thousands of complaints over Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan article
cancercardiffcomedyshowbiznever mind the buzzcocksgilbertrhod gilbert]mock the week
Primal Scream and Charlatans keyboardist Martin Duffy dies aged 55

Primal Scream and Charlatans keyboardist Martin Duffy dies aged 55

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more