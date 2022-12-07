Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 15:47

Shania Twain shows off bold throwback look on 2022 People’s Choice red carpet

The singer wore an outfit reminiscent of the one in the music video of her 1997 hit That Don’t Impress Me Much.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Shania Twain showed off a bold throwback look as she appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

The singer donned an eye-catching leopard print outfit ahead of the ceremony, reminiscent of that worn in the music video of her 1997 hit That Don’t Impress Me Much.

Twain, 57, was this year’s recipient of the People’s Choice Music Icon Award as well as a performer at Tuesday’s ceremony.

2022 People’s Choice Awards
Shania Twain arrives at the People’s Choice Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Arriving for the ceremony, she donned a black and leopard-print custom Rodarte gown with a sheer panel across her stomach.

The ensemble also included a hood, similar to that worn in the video, in which she wore a sweeping one-piece, with long flared trousers and carried a matching leopard-print case.

Collecting her award, Twain remembered her late mother and thanked her fans, telling them to “be the queen of you”.

2022 People’s Choice Awards
The singer wore an outfit reminiscent of that from the music video from her 1997 hit That Don’t Impress Me Much (Chris Pizzello/AP)

She recalled some of her early forays into iconic fashion moments that made her “an influence on popular culture” having just needed “a sharp pair of scissors, a big imagination”.

“I’ve enjoyed creating fashion moments in many of my music videos over the years.

“I think, for celebrating the influence that I may have had on popular culture, it makes me smile when I think back at the very first videos that I made, especially the denim on denim.

2022 People’s Choice Awards
Twain, 57, is this year’s recipient of the People’s Choice Music Icon Award as well as a performer at Tuesday’s ceremony (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“I mean, I just went through my closet, picked out whatever I had or I went to a department store and picked out the budget things because they didn’t have a big budget.

“And you know, what with a sharp pair of scissors and a big imagination…I just pulled and chopped and…hoped for the best.”

Other famous faces pictured on the People’s Choice red carpet on Tuesday included Ryan Reynolds, Carmen Electra, Billie Porter and Carrie Underwood.

