Pet Shop Boys announce Dublin gig for this summer

James Cox

Pet Shop Boys have announced a 2023 UK and European tour including a show at Dublin's 3 Arena on June 19th for Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live.

Tickets priced from €82.05 are on general sale this Thursday, December 1st, at 9am from Ticketmaster.

Bringing their show to more countries across Europe, the new 2023 tour dates kick off with a show in Rome on June 13th before taking in cities across the continent including Dublin, Paris, Helsinki and Copenhagen , closing in Gothenburg on July 9th. The set list includes all 22 of their European top 10 hits.

‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour is Pet Shop Boys' first ever greatest hits tour and has seen them receive positive reviews for the shows in the UK and across Europe.

Pet Shop Boys performed a headline set this summer on The Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, closing this year’s 50th anniversary of the event, co-headlined the Unity Tour of North America with New Order and will headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations with a special Dreamworld show on New Year's Eve 2022.

The 2023 European dates in full are:

13 June – Auditorium Parco della Musica Cavea, Rome, Italy

15 June – L'Olympia, Paris, France

17 June – OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

19 June – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

21 June – P&J Live, Aberdeen, UK

23 June – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK

24 June – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

26 June – Brighton Centre, UK

1 July – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

4 July – Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

7 July – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

9 July – Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Tickets for the new tour dates are available from 9am this Wednesday, November 20th, via a pre-sale on the Pet Shop Boys website.

General sale tickets are available from 9am on Thursday, Deceber 1st, via Ticketmaster.