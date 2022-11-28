Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 10:36

Pet Shop Boys announce Dublin gig for this summer

Pet Shop Boys have announced a 2023 UK and European tour including a show at Dublin's 3 Arena on June 19th for Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live.
Pet Shop Boys announce Dublin gig for this summer

James Cox

Pet Shop Boys have announced a 2023 UK and European tour including a show at Dublin's 3 Arena on June 19th for Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live.

Tickets priced from €82.05 are on general sale this Thursday, December 1st, at 9am from Ticketmaster.

Bringing their show to more countries across Europe, the new 2023 tour dates kick off with a show in Rome on June 13th before taking in cities across the continent including Dublin, Paris, Helsinki and Copenhagen , closing in Gothenburg on July 9th. The set list includes all 22 of their European top 10 hits.

‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour is Pet Shop Boys' first ever greatest hits tour and has seen them receive positive reviews for the shows in the UK and across Europe.

Pet Shop Boys performed a headline set this summer on The Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, closing this year’s 50th anniversary of the event, co-headlined the Unity Tour of North America with New Order and will headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations with a special Dreamworld show on New Year's Eve 2022.

The 2023 European dates in full are:

  • 13 June – Auditorium Parco della Musica Cavea, Rome, Italy
  • 15 June – L'Olympia, Paris, France
  • 17 June – OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK
  • 19 June – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
  • 21 June – P&J Live, Aberdeen, UK
  • 23 June – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK
  • 24 June – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
  • 26 June – Brighton Centre, UK
  • 1 July – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
  • 4 July – Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland
  • 7 July – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 9 July – Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Tickets for the new tour dates are available from 9am this Wednesday, November 20th, via a pre-sale on the Pet Shop Boys website.

General sale tickets are available from 9am on Thursday, Deceber 1st, via Ticketmaster.



More in this section

Ninth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing Ninth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing
Pop star Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship Pop star Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship
I’m A Celeb: Matt Hancock to face angry colleagues and constituents I’m A Celeb: Matt Hancock to face angry colleagues and constituents
tourpet shop boys3 arenadreamworld: the greatest hits live
Martin Kemp on fame, family and life after two brain tumours

Martin Kemp on fame, family and life after two brain tumours

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more