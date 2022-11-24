Dolly Parton wishes her goddaughter Miley Cyrus happy 30th birthday

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dolly Parton says she “can’t wait to celebrate” with goddaughter Miley Cyrus as she wished her a happy 30th birthday.

The country megastar shared a picture of the two from a recent photoshoot to promote their appearance as co-hosts on US network NBC’s New Year’s Eve special.

Happy birthday @MileyCyrus! I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WTueJPGPBa — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 23, 2022

The photo shows the Wrecking Ball singer hugging Parton from behind, and the pair laughing surrounded by golden balloons.

“Happy birthday @MileyCyrus! I can’t wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!” Parton captioned the photo.

NBC announced that the pair would be co-hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party as the show returns for its second year in Miami on December 31st.

I Adore You and hope you Can’t Stop Partying in the U.S.A. today Miley. Happy birthday.❤️ @MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/Ksmp1841yg — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 23, 2022

Other celebrities wishing Cyrus well on her milestone birthday included singer Billy Joel and US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

“I Adore You and hope you Can’t Stop Partying in the USA today Miley. Happy birthday,” De Generes wrote.