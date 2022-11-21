Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 17:46

Machine Gun Kelly dons extravagant spiked suit at the AMAs

MGK brought violet hues and some serious spikes to the red carpet.
By Imy Brighty-Potts, PA

Although Machine Gun Kelly is predominantly known as a rapper, he won the award for Favourite Rock Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Kelly – real name Colson Baker – was dressed for the occasion, in a purple suit adorned with long metal spikes by Dolce & Gabbana. The 32-year-old went bare-chested beneath the blazer, showing off part of his extensive tattoo collection.

Machine Gun Kelly
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Wearing black boots with smaller spikes, he was really bringing a punk rock vibe to the awards.

With the extreme spikes, some viewers started comparing him to a sea urchin.

When accepting his award onstage, the performer admitted: “This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in.”

Machine Gun Kelly leaving the D&G fashion show in January
Machine Gun Kelly leaving the D&G fashion show in January (Alamy/PA)

When it comes to fashion, Kelly is never afraid to make a statement. He’s often seen in dramatic Dolce & Gabbana looks – such as the bejewelled black suit he wore to the label’s menswear show in January, topped off with jewellery adorning his lip.

Machine Gun Kelly
Pink hair, bare chest and a white sequinned suit had people staring at the Tribeca Film Festival (Alamy/PA)

The AMAs isn’t the first time he’s worn a slick suit with nothing underneath – at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, he walked the red carpet in a white sequinned D&G suit with a double string of pearls, a shock of pink hair and a decorative syringe as an earring.

Machine Gun Kelly at the Time100 Next Gala
Machine Gun Kelly at the Time100 Next Gala (Alamy/PA)

Kelly really leans into an androgynous style – as seen at the Time100 Next Gala in October, when he wore a see-through corset paired with black latex sleeves and trousers.

Kelly and actor Megan Fox announced their engagement in January, and have been making a name for themselves as a fashionable power couple on the red carpet.

Neither are afraid to show a bit of skin, and they are constantly decked out in boundary-pushing designer outfits.

They also go all-in on Halloween – this year courting controversy by first dressing up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, followed by a Catholic-themed look where Kelly dressed as a priest.

