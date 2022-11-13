Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 17:02

Louis Tomlinson forced to reschedule events after breaking arm in fall

The 30-year-old singer said he was ‘gutted’.
Louis Tomlinson forced to reschedule events after breaking arm in fall

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Louis Tomlinson has been forced to postpone a series of in-store signings after breaking his arm in a fall.

The former One Direction star, 30, was returning from a concert in New York when he injured himself.

He shared two scans of his arm with his 36 million Twitter followers appearing to show a break in his humerus.

In a statement, he said: “Thank you to everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible.

“Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly. So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week.

“New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week. Louis.”

Tomlinson’s second album, Faith In The Future, was released on Friday and follows his recent single Bigger Than Me.

Describing the new track, he previously said: “I wanted my first single to feel ambitious and to have a certain scale, hence the big chorus.”

He released his debut album Walls in 2020 and it charted at number four in the UK, although its singles performed less strongly.

More in this section

Call for evidence about Tim Westwood’s conduct at BBC extended Call for evidence about Tim Westwood’s conduct at BBC extended
Anya Taylor-Joy shows off bold taste with outfit at UK premiere for The Menu Anya Taylor-Joy shows off bold taste with outfit at UK premiere for The Menu
Gary Lineker intends to stay on Twitter despite Elon Musk takeover Gary Lineker intends to stay on Twitter despite Elon Musk takeover
musiclouis tomlinsonone directionshowbiznew yorktomlinsonfaith in the future
Matt Hancock hunts through offal-filled trough in latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Matt Hancock hunts through offal-filled trough in latest I’m A Celebrity trial

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more