Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 12:13

David Walliams apologises for 'disrespectful comments' made during BGT filming

The comedian said his comments were part of private conversations and were never intended to be shared.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams has apologised for making “disrespectful comments” about contestants during breaks in filming the ITV talent show.

The comedian, 51, was reportedly recorded making derogatory remarks and sexually explicit comments about participants auditioning for the show at the London Palladium in January 2020.

According to a leaked transcript seen by the Guardian, it is suggested Walliams referred to an older performer as a “c**t” three times when he was out of earshot, following an unsuccessful audition.

Britain’s Got Talent auditions – London
Britain’s Got Talent judges David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon arrive for Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During his audition, the contestant had engaged in light-hearted banter with the judges in which he made a jibe about Walliams, it has been reported.

The transcript also suggests further sexually explicit comments were made after a female contestant had walked off the stage.

In a statement, Walliams said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

His comments were picked up by microphones used to capture discussions between the judges, which include Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

In a statement, ITV said: “We do not condone the language outlined in these allegations, and we have spoken to the producers of Britain’s Got Talent.

“Duty of care towards all participants on any of our programmes is always of paramount importance and we have protocols and guidelines in place for all our production partners.”

