Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 11:46

Prince Harry’s memoir to be released in January

Prince Harry’s book is expected to examine his life as ‘the spare’.
By Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

The highly anticipated memoir by Britain's Prince Harry, which is expected to lay bare his life as a royal, will be published in the new year.

Harry’s book is called Spare, a reference to the phrase “the heir and the spare”, and will be released globally on January 10th.

The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House and in a press release the publisher said: “Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century – two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror.

Diana's funeral
Harry walking behind the coffin of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997. Photo: PA

“As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is his story at last.”

A spokesman for Britain's King Charles declined to comment.

