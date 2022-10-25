Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 14:41

Kim Kardashian calls for end to ‘hateful rhetoric’ towards Jewish community

It comes after demonstrators in Los Angeles praised her ex-husband Kanye West following antisemitic remarks made by the US rapper.
Kim Kardashian calls for end to ‘hateful rhetoric’ towards Jewish community

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian has called for an end to the “terrible violence and hateful rhetoric” towards the Jewish community.

The reality star, 42, said that hate speech was “never OK or excusable,” as members of her famous family also voiced their support online.

It comes after demonstrators in Los Angeles unfurled banners on an overpass on Sunday, praising her ex-husband Kanye West following antisemitic remarks made by the US rapper.

West was recently restricted from posting on Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies.

Posting on social media Kardashian wrote: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable.

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family including Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner posted on their social media in support.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” read the post shared by the sisters.

It comes after a completed documentary about West was shelved and he was dropped by talent agency CAA after his antisemitic remarks.

He was also criticised earlier this month for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

More in this section

Magician from Co Down joins Blue Peter presenting line-up Magician from Co Down joins Blue Peter presenting line-up
Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son involved in truck collision Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son involved in truck collision
Gordon Ramsay goes to Spain with Gino D’Acampo and First Dates star Fred Sirieix Gordon Ramsay goes to Spain with Gino D’Acampo and First Dates star Fred Sirieix
kanye westkim kardashianshowbizkendall jennerkhloe kardashiankardashianantisemitism
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over ‘unacceptable’ remarks

Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over ‘unacceptable’ remarks

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more