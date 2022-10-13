Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 18:01

British Vogue marks death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth with purple cover ‘without adornment’

Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful called the late queen ‘a constant thread through our collective lives’.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

British Vogue has marked the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth by releasing a special cover in royal purple.

The November issue of the fashion magazine will be blank apart from the words Her Majesty The Queen and the dates 1926-2022.

British Vogue has registered the passing of three monarchs in its 106-year history – commemorating the loss of George V, George VI and now the queen with a cover “without any adornment”.

The ‘unadorned’ cover of the November issue of British Vogue (British Vogue/PA)

The magazine said the cover marked “not only the continuity of her line, but also the much-mourned absence of Britain’s longest reigning sovereign”.

Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said: “A constant thread through our collective lives, throughout her 70-year reign she served not only her mission but as an almost touchable link to the fabric of history itself.

“Now she has gone and with her so many of our own memories – of our childhoods, of our parents and their childhoods – seem to have drifted a little further into the mist.

“As has been noted, with the Queen’s passing it is as though the long tail of the 20th century has finally wagged its last.”

Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Bafta party
Editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In March the queen appeared on the cover of British Vogue for the first time in a special issue celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

The chosen image showed the monarch in the early years of her reign wearing a crown and necklace.

This year British Vogue also featured the queen on its annual list of influential women.

The Vogue 25 list celebrates women “shaping 2022 and beyond” through work, culture and society.

The queen featured alongside women such as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Dame Emma Thompson, Sue Gray and Victoria Beckham.

The November issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, October 18th.

showbiz
