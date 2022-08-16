Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 09:27

ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a victim in an incident last year.
ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

ASAP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has announced.

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a victim in an incident that occurred in November of last year.

The DA’s office said he also allegedly fired the weapon in the direction of the victim in a subsequent confrontation.

Mayers, 33, who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London
The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a victim in an incident that occurred in November of last year (IAN West/PA)

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offence that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said District Attorney George Gascon.

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Mayers is due to be arraigned on Wednesday August 17th in Los Angeles.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Robbery/Homicide Division.

More in this section

Will Ferrell involved in luring Gareth Bale to LA Will Ferrell involved in luring Gareth Bale to LA
Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu confirms next stage of relationship with Davide Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu confirms next stage of relationship with Davide
Rhys Ifans agreed to star in House Of The Dragon to work with Matt Smith Rhys Ifans agreed to star in House Of The Dragon to work with Matt Smith
hollywoodshowbizrihannarockyasap rockylos angeles district attorney's office
Rachel Stevens on how she handles her daughter following in her famous footsteps

Rachel Stevens on how she handles her daughter following in her famous footsteps

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more