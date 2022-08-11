Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 10:53

Disney surpasses streaming rival Netflix on total subscribers for first time

The franchise now maintains a 221 million total subscriptions across its streaming offerings.
Disney surpasses streaming rival Netflix on total subscribers for first time

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Disney has surpassed streaming rival Netflix in the total number of subscribers for the first time, the company’s Q3 reports show.

Having gained 14.4 million subscribers to its Disney+ the franchise now maintains a 221 million total subscriptions across its streaming offerings.

This is compared to Netlfix’s reported 220.67 million total global subscribers.

It is the first time any competitor has passed the streaming giant on the number of total subscribers.

Television viewing apps stock
It is the first time any competitor has passed streaming giant Netflix on the number of total subscribers (Nick Ansell/PA)

“We had an excellent quarter, with our world-class creative and business teams powering outstanding performance at our domestic theme parks, big increases in live-sports viewership, and significant subscriber growth at our streaming services,” said Disney chief executive Bob Chapek.

“With 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers added in the fiscal third quarter, we now have 221 million total subscriptions across our streaming offerings.

“We continue to transform entertainment as we near our second century, with compelling new storytelling across our many platforms and unique immersive physical experiences that exceed guest expectations, all of which are reflected in our strong operating results this quarter.”

More in this section

Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary by US state police Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary by US state police
Hollywood star Anne Heche in a coma after LA car crash Hollywood star Anne Heche in a coma after LA car crash
Belfast to submit official bid to host Eurovision if shortlisted Belfast to submit official bid to host Eurovision if shortlisted
netflixdisneyshowbizmedia
Timothee Chalamet shares first glimpse of cannibal love story Bones And All

Timothee Chalamet shares first glimpse of cannibal love story Bones And All

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more