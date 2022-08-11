Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 09:30

‘Dreams do come true’ – Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton welcome first child

The couple announced they were expecting in February.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Lottie Tomlinson has welcomed her first child with former professional tennis player Lewis Burton.

The 24-year-old make-up artist, the younger sister of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, announced the news on Instagram.

She shared a black and white photo of the child’s torso alongside the caption: “Dreams do come true,” before adding a red heart emoji.

Caroline Flack charged with assault
Lewis Burton (Joe Giddens/PA)

Burton, 30, who was previously in a relationship with late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, posted a photo of Tomlinson and wrote: “Very proud of you, we are both lucky to have you.”

Lottie’s sister Phoebe celebrated by sharing a photo of her sibling holding her baby bump, adding: “I am so beyond proud of you. He is perfect. Love you both.”

Tomlinson and Burton have been in a relationship since July 2020 and announced they were expecting a child together in February this year.

The pair have both experienced tragedy in recent years.

Burton’s ex-girlfriend Flack died by suicide in February 2020.

Tomlinson’s sister Felicite died of an accidental overdose three years after her mother Johannah died of leukaemia in 2016.

Tomlinson and Burton reportedly got to know each other at a party in May 2020, hosted by Flack’s close friend Lou Teasdale to mark three months since the death of the Love Island host.

