Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 21:30

Britney Spears and Elton John to collaborate on new song Hold Me Closer

The news was confirmed on Monday although details of the project remain limited.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears is set to return to the music scene in a collaboration with Sir Elton John.

Details of the project are limited but the new track will be titled Hold Me Closer, a spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency.

It had been previously speculated that the pair were working on a new version of John’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer.

John shared an image to his official Instagram of a rose and rocket emoji with the words “hold me closer” on Monday.

More information is due to be shared in the coming week, the spokesman added.

Rumours of the high-profile collaboration were reported last month by US media outlets, although until now there has been no official confirmation.

It comes as the Toxic singer continues her legal battle with her father Jamie Spears over his alleged misconduct during her 13-year conservatorship.

Last month a US judge denied a motion by Mr Spears that the pop star should return to court to face further questioning over the controversial legal arrangement, which ended in November last year.

Judge Brenda Penny previously ordered that Mr Spears himself be deposed and face questions about alleged surveillance of the singer at her home.

