Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 09:21

Kiss radio host Tyler West latest addition to Strictly line-up

The former children’s TV presenter said the show ‘means so much to me and my family’.
Kiss radio host Tyler West latest addition to Strictly line-up

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Kiss radio host Tyler West has been announced as the latest celebrity to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The 26-year-old presenter, who previously appeared on CBBC, said he could not wait to “shake a leg” on the show’s famous ballroom floor.

He is the seventh name confirmed for the upcoming series, after paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

After the news was announced on Kiss Breakfast with Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, West said: “I am so gassed to be joining the Strictly family. As I started writing this I already got cramp.

“It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be so far outside my comfort zone.

“It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

West hosts weekday afternoons on Kiss, for which he was nominated for Audio and Radio Industry Awards for best new presenter in 2020.

He started his broadcasting career in children’s television, presenting for CBBC, and has also hosted MTV News, HQ Trivia and the red carpet live show for the 2020 Baftas.

Before that, he played handball and represented the GB national team from a young age.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The forthcoming 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

More in this section

Love Islanders Summer and Coco share fiery exchange during the show’s reunion Love Islanders Summer and Coco share fiery exchange during the show’s reunion
The Seekers star Judith Durham dies aged 79 The Seekers star Judith Durham dies aged 79
The Impressions star Sam Gooden dies aged 87 The Impressions star Sam Gooden dies aged 87
bbcshowbizstrictly come dancingstrictlycbbckissjayde adamsellie simmondstyler west
Museum to return ownership of looted items as ‘moral’ thing to do

Museum to return ownership of looted items as ‘moral’ thing to do

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more