Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 08:57

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome second child via surrogate

The couple’s new addition to their family is a boy, though a name is yet to be decided
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome second child via surrogate

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Khloe Kardashian and former partner Tristan Thompson have  reportedly welcomed their second child via surrogate.

The reality star, 39, already shares four-year-old daughter True, with the NBA player, 31, though she has opened up previously about her potential struggles with conceiving another child.

The couple’s new addition to their family is a boy, though a name is yet to be decided on, according to US media outlet People.

Following the announcement they were expecting the child, Kardashian said she is “incredibly grateful”.

A representative told the PA news agency: “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Thompson and Kardashian officially ended their relationship back in January after it was revealed the basketball star had fathered a child with another woman.

It is understood they remain separated apart from co-parenting issues and that their second child was conceived via surrogate before the revelations became public.

