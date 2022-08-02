Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 17:43

Gwrych Castle bids farewell to I’m A Celeb as it returns to the jungle

The castle has hosted the reality show for the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions
Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Gwrych Castle has thanked I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for the “honour” of hosting the reality show as ITV confirmed its return to the Australian Jungle.

The 19th century castle in North Wales has been the location for the show for the past two years after Covid-19 travel restrictions prevented the programme from taking place in its original jungle location.

A tweet posted on the Gwrych Castle Twitter account thanked the hit ITV show for the opportunity to temporarily host, saying: “It was such an honour to host I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for the last two years.

“As a small charity, we will always be grateful to ITV and I’m A Celebrity for the opportunity to host one of the most watched shows in the UK.”

It added: “The show has showcased the true beauty of the Castle to millions of people, and has enabled us to carry out urgent repairs after years of neglect, vandalism and arson.

“We have a huge amount to do to bring the Castle back to its former glory, but we’re excited for the future.

“We will continue to collaborate with ITV and I’m A Celebrity, and we still have many items and set pieces in place from the past the 2 years such as The Clink, the I’m A Celebrity throne, privy and the telephone box.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, hosted by presenting duo Anthony 'Ant' McPartlin and Declan 'Dec' Donnelly, is set to return to ITV in the autumn.

The Geordie presenting duo have hosted the show since its launch in 2002, with the exception of the 2018 series when McPartlin (46) was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, while the last celebrity to win the show in the Australian Jungle was Jacqueline Jossa in 2019.

