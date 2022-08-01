Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 21:50

Beyonce set for fourth number one solo album with Renaissance

The singer could achieve the coveted chart double.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Beyonce is on course to secure her fourth UK number one solo album with Renaissance.

The pop superstar’s hedonistic new record, which incorporates house music and dance floor-focused Afrobeats, is currently outselling the rest of the top five combined, according to an update from the Official Charts Company.

These include Harry’s House by Harry Styles at number two and the critically acclaimed Surrender by Maryland singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers at number three.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

At number four is the re-release of Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever by indie rockers The Cribs and the 30 compilation by rave outfit Orbital is at number five.

Break My Soul, the lead single from Renaissance, is also challenging for the number one single this week, prompting speculation Beyonce could achieve the rare chart double.

The 40-year-old has previously topped the UK charts on three occasions as a solo artist – with debut Dangerously in Love (2003), 4 (2011) and Lemonade (2016).

As a member of Destiny’s Child, she reached number one with Survivor in 2001.

Renaissance is Beyonce’s seventh studio album, and her first offering in six years following the release of the critically acclaimed Lemonade in 2016.

It has prompted backlash after listeners noticed the song Heated features an ableist slur twice towards its end.

The singer has now said she intends to remove the word, with a spokesperson telling the PA news agency: “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful manner, will be replaced in the lyrics.”

