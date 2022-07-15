Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 10:28

Lizzo releases highly anticipated album Special

The popstar retweeted dozens of positive fan reactions to the 12-track album soon after its drop on Thursday evening
Lizzo releases highly anticipated album Special

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Lizzo has released her highly anticipated fourth studio album Special.

The popstar retweeted dozens of positive fan reactions to the 12-track release soon after it dropped on Thursday evening.

“Special is here,” she wrote on social media, sharing a photo of herself smiling, similar to that on the album’s cover.

Tracks include songs called Special and 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) alongside previously released hit singles About Damn Time and Grrrls.

Lizzo announced she is releasing a new version of Grrrls with a “lyric change” after receiving backlash over the use of an ableist slur within the original track.

The pop superstar said she “never want(s) to promote derogatory language”, adding she was “dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world”.

Lizzo is known for promoting body positivity and self-love in her music but Grrrrls originally contained a derogatory term for the condition spastic cerebral palsy in the opening verse.

More in this section

Ryan Gosling says he felt ‘seen’ donning Ken Doll’s look in the new Barbie film Ryan Gosling says he felt ‘seen’ donning Ken Doll’s look in the new Barbie film
Hollywood star Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty after being accused of sex attacks Hollywood star Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty after being accused of sex attacks
US judge orders Britney Spears’ father to appear in court for questioning US judge orders Britney Spears’ father to appear in court for questioning
musicalbumshowbizlizzospecial
Love Island: Adam Collard makes his choice during recoupling

Love Island: Adam Collard makes his choice during recoupling

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more