Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 06:12

Khloe Kardashian prepares to welcome second child via surrogate

The reality star, 39, said she was ‘incredibly grateful’ to the surrogate.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Khloe Kardashian says she is “incredibly grateful” as she prepares to welcome her second child.

The reality star, 39, and her former partner Tristan Thompson, 31, are expecting their second child via a surrogate, her representatives have confirmed.

The couple share a four-year-old daughter True, though Kardashian has opened up previously about her potential struggles with conceiving another child.

A representative for Kardashian told the PA news agency: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

The reality star, 39, said she was ‘incredibly grateful’ to the surrogate (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Thompson and Kardashian officially ended their relationship back in January after it was revealed the basketball star had fathered a child with another woman.

It is understood they remain separated apart from co-parenting issues and that their second child was conceived via surrogate before the revelations became public.

