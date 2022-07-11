Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 15:45

Graham Norton celebrates marriage with lavish west Cork wedding party

More than 100 guests attended the exclusive event at Bantry House on Saturday
Graham Norton celebrates marriage with lavish west Cork wedding party

TV personality and author Graham Norton is believed to have celebrated his recent marriage at a lavish wedding ceremony in his native west Cork.

More than 100 guests attended the exclusive event at Bantry House on Saturday, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

The party then continued inside marquees by the waterfront of Norton's holiday home in Ahakista on Sunday, according to locals, which could be spotted on the approach to Ahakista village on the Sheep’s Head peninsula.

Norton and his partner may have already legally married at an earlier stage and the event at Bantry House, which saw the historic venue closed to the public, was believed to be a blessing ceremony.

It is understood that Scottish singer Lulu and TikTok stars Cairde performed at the celebrations, while Panti Bliss was the DJ. Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Bliss, had tweeted on Saturday that he was in west Cork.

Norton (59) was born in Dublin but grew up in Bandon, where he attended Bandon Grammar School.

He has been recording his Virgin Radio UK show locally as he enjoys his stay in west Cork, where he has spent his summers in recent years.

His latest novel, Forever Home, is due to be published later this year, while his hugely successful chat show on BBC Television is due to return in the autumn.

More in this section

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies age 79 Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies age 79
Westlife gear up for second Aviva Stadium gig Westlife gear up for second Aviva Stadium gig
Rebecca Humphries reflects on ‘surreal’ drama after ex-partner’s Strictly kiss Rebecca Humphries reflects on ‘surreal’ drama after ex-partner’s Strictly kiss
corkcelebritywest corkmarriagegraham nortonweddingirelandbantry house
Adam Collard: Who is the divisive bombshell returning to the Love Island villa?

Adam Collard: Who is the divisive bombshell returning to the Love Island villa?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more