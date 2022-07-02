Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 20:52

Towie star Ferne McCann announces she is engaged

The 31-year-old said on Instagram that ‘happily ever afters do exist’.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann is engaged.

The reality TV personality, 31, announced the news on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself in a passionate embrace with her new fiance, property developer Lorri Haines.

The picture, taken in the French resort of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, also showed off her new diamond engagement ring.

McCann captioned the post: “So happily ever afters do exist. I cannot wait to do forever with you baby.”

In his own post, Haines added: “She said yesssss.”

The couple have reportedly been in a relationship since January this year.

Soap star Gemma Atkinson and fellow Towie cast members Lauren Goodger and Mario Falcone were among those sending their congratulations to the couple.

Falcone wrote: “Congratulations Fernita! Very happy for you.”

McCann was previously in an on-off relationship with her Towie co-star Charlie Sims for six years.

She shares a four-year-old daughter with her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, who was given a 20-year jail sentence in December 2017 for carrying out an acid attack in a packed nightclub.

Sixteen people suffered chemical burn injuries and three people were temporarily blinded in the attack.

