Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 08:51

Travis Barker’s daughter thanks fans for 'prayers and love' amid his illness

The pop-punk drummer is being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles
Travis Barker’s daughter thanks fans for 'prayers and love' amid his illness

Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Travis Barker’s daughter has thanked his fans for their “prayers and love” after he was admitted to hospital with an unconfirmed medical issue.

The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was pictured being carried into Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on a stretcher on Tuesday morning.

Neither he nor his wife, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, have since made public statements about his illness.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2016 – London
Kourtney Kardashian (Ian West/PA)

Alabama Barker (16) who is the pop-punk musician’s daughter with ex-wife and model Shanna Moakler, posted a photo on Instagram of her hand resting next to his on a table, with the musician’s distinctive rose tattoo visible.

She captioned the picture: “Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you.”

It comes after pictures obtained by US outlet TMZ showed Barker raising a fist while being carried to hospital early on Tuesday.

A black tracksuit-clad Kardashian (43) who recently changed her surname on her official Instagram page to Barker-Kardashian, was shown by his side.

Barker has two children with ex-wife Moakler, a former Miss USA – 18-year-old Landon and Alabama.

More in this section

Lily Allen: Women should not have to justify having an abortion Lily Allen: Women should not have to justify having an abortion
Love Island contestants risk being dumped from the villa following public vote Love Island contestants risk being dumped from the villa following public vote
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in Ticket To Paradise trailer George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in Ticket To Paradise trailer
los angelesshowbizkourtney kardashiankardashiantmztravis barkerbarkeralabama barkercedars-sinai medical centre
Ekin-Su faces choosing between three boys during Love Island recoupling

Ekin-Su faces choosing between three boys during Love Island recoupling

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more