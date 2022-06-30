Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 06:43

Cameron Diaz to come out of acting retirement for new film with Jamie Foxx

The project reunites Diaz and Foxx who worked together Any Given Sunday and Annie
Cameron Diaz to come out of acting retirement for new film with Jamie Foxx

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Cameron Diaz is coming out of her acting retirement for a new film titled Back In Action with Jamie Foxx.

The actress (49) previously confirmed she was stepping back from the screen in 2018 after a career which saw her become one of the industry’s most bankable stars, known for films including There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday.

Actor and comedian Foxx teased the news on Twitter by sharing a phone call he had with Diaz where she admitted she was feeling “so anxious” but also “excited” about the move back to the big screen.

While on the phone he then asks if he can add someone to the call as he connects Diaz with American footballer Tom Brady, who tells her: “I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire.

“I’m relatively successful at un-retiring”.

She replies: “Honestly, exactly what I needed.”

Foxx captioned the post: “Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now.

“Had to call in the Goat to bring back another Goat.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Jamie Foxx (Ian West/PA)

“@CameronDiaz and I are back in action – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!”

The project reunites Diaz and Foxx who worked together on 1999’s sports drama Any Given Sunday and 2014’s Annie remake, which was Diaz’s final film role before she retired.

The movie will be directed and co-written by Seth Gordon, who was behind Horrible Bosses, with Brendan O’Brien also on writing duties.

Netflix has shared that it will be an action comedy film but that the storyline is “being kept under wraps”.

Production for the Netflix film will start later this year.

More in this section

Lily Allen: Women should not have to justify having an abortion Lily Allen: Women should not have to justify having an abortion
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton expecting first baby Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton expecting first baby
Simon Pegg ‘delighted’ to be offered role outside comedy Simon Pegg ‘delighted’ to be offered role outside comedy
netflixshowbizcameron diazjamie foxxdiazback in action
Love Island contestants risk being dumped from the villa following public vote

Love Island contestants risk being dumped from the villa following public vote

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more