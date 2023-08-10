Cork theatres celebrate dance, plays and heritage open day events

WELL, we certainly have a feast of good things to enjoy this week in Cork, what with Lord Of The Dance stamping the boards at the Opera House, and Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie wringing hearts at the Everyman, as well as lunchtime and supper theatre at Cork Arts Theatre.

Plus Heritage Open Day is coming up on Saturday!

For a quarter of a century Michael Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance has been dazzling audiences across the globe with its unique combination of high-energy Irish dancing, original music, storytelling and sensuality.

Gosh, it seems no time since he leapt on to our stage and into dance history with that unforgettable Eurovision interval act, Riverdance, but it was actually back in 1994.

Today, that fierce creativity still burns as brightly as ever and is exemplified in Lord Of The Dance, here until Sunday evenings at 7.30pm, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm. There just might be a few tickets left if you’re quick.

But Dirty Dancing, the week after, is most definitely sold out, though you could try for returns. Call 021 427 0022 or see www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Natalie Radmall-Quirke as Amanda and Chloe O’Reilly as Laura performing a scene in The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams which runs at The Everyman, Cork until Saturday August 26. Picture: Darragh Kane

The Glass Menagerie, running at the Everyman until August 26, is a well-deserved classic, propelling Williams to stardom from its first performance in Chicago in 1944, after which it achieved a roaring success on Broadway from 1945.

Each of its characters has a different story to tell, from Amanda, the mother who harks longingly back to a more elegant lifestyle, through Laura, her delicate daughter, who is devoted to the magical world of her glass animals, and Amanda’s frustrated son Tom, who yearns for a better life, and Jim, the longed-for ‘gentleman caller’.

It’s a play that will stay with you long after the curtain drops. Until August 26 at 7.30pm nightly.

And, of course, you won’t have forgotten that this coming Saturday is Cork Heritage Open Day. At the Everyman, you can join the team for a theatrical tour of this lovely historic venue, and peek behind the curtain as the actor-guides bring that exciting history to life.

You will be led on an engaging journey through the 126-year-old theatre, travel through time, and meet the famous (and infamous!) characters of this unique venue right up to the present day.

Two tours, at noon and 2pm, and they are free, but booking is necessary.

Contact the box office, and make sure to advise them on booking of any special access requirements you might have. Call 021 450 1673 or see www.everymancork.com.

Saturday will be an exciting day all over the city, in fact, as almost three dozen of our landmark buildings will open their doors to the public, while more than 60 events showcase Cork’s rich history, its people and built heritage - and everything is free!

See https://www.corkcity.ie/en/cork-heritage-open-day/ for all the details. Make the most of it!

At the Cork Arts Theatre, The Sand Park is on today and tomorrow at 1pm, with evening performances from tonight until Saturday at 8pm.

Written and performed by Seamus O’Rourke, it highlights the fun and mayhem of one man’s rural existence. He knows what it’s like to lose, but his loved-ones are never lost, as long as he has the Sand Park.

Thought-provoking and hilarious by turns, it’s a great show to enjoy as a quick fix of good theatre. For more, call 021 450 5624 or see www.corkartstheatre.com.

Don’t forget that Seán Keane can be heard in concert at Crookstown this Saturday, August 12, after which he will stay on to open the village’s Vintage Day on August 13.

Just the place to enjoy all the veteran machines of road and field in one place.

Tickets for Seán’s concert on the Saturday night from Tony on 087 267 7867, Elmarie on 087 914 4780, or Mary on 087 674 2774.