Person to Person: I've always had a fascination with history and a curiosity about the past

TELL us about yourself:

My name is David Ryan and I am a genealogist and historian. I mostly help people with tracing their Irish family history and also have a keen interest in local Cork and Irish history.

I was born here in Cork, in St Finbarr’s Hospital, and have lived here most of my life. I’ve always had a fascination with history and a curiosity about the past, especially in the stories of everyday people. I studied history in UCC and went on to do a Masters in Medieval History and later a Diploma in Genealogy.

I returned to university last year to do a Masters in Public History and Cultural Heritage in the University of Limerick. It’s a two year course part-time. I’m officially on summer break but still doing some reading in preparation for the next semester. It’s a great course and, given the recent Decade of Centenaries and the debates about our history, I think it’s a useful way of understanding how we as historians communicate history and how the public interact with it.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

I was in Gozo, Malta last year for a family wedding. It was the first time out of the country since the pandemic and to spend a week in the Mediterranean sunshine was fantastic. It’s an amazing place to visit, with such an interesting mix of cultures. You can really see this in the food, architecture, the history and even the Maltese language. The locals are always happy to chat and are mostly fluent in English.

As another small island country, it’s interesting to compare it to Ireland, although they have better weather.

Favourite TV programme?

As a genealogist, I really enjoy Who Do You Think You Are? I don’t even care how famous the celebrity is. What draws me in are the stories they uncover and getting a glimpse of the research process. Obviously, it’s going to be simplified to fit into an hour of TV, but I think they mostly do a good job with the research. Occasionally, I’ll even spot someone I know among the researchers.

Favourite radio show?

I’m used to having the radio on in the background but I don’t actively tune in to any specific shows. I do, however, listen to a lot of podcasts. Over the past few years there has been such an explosion of great podcasts, especially history and genealogy related. There really is something for everyone and I’ve learned a lot about different periods of history and the types of sources available.

Two podcasts I would recommend are the Irish History Podcast by Fin Dwyer and the Family Histories Podcast by UK based genealogist Andrew Martin.

Favourite restaurant?

Four Liars Bistro in Shandon. The staff are always welcoming and the food is delicious. It’s always a great spot for lunch, especially if you enjoy Syrian food. I particularly enjoy the baklava for dessert.

Last book you read?

Finding Endurance, by Darrel Bristow-Bovey. It’s about Ernest Shackleton and the ship Endurance, which he and his crew sailed on a 1914 expedition to the Antarctic. The ship became trapped in ice and sank in 1915, with the crew having to complete their journey on foot. There are intertwining narratives throughout the book. One narrative is about the scientific expeditions to find the final resting place of Endurance in 2022, a second narrative is part memoir with the author looking back at his own life and reflecting on his personal fascination with the voyage. The main narrative follows Shackleton and his crew as they attempt to survive the journey across the harsh Antarctic landscape.

I was vaguely aware of Shackleton being Irish but didn’t know that much about him.

Best book you read?

The Irish Assassins, by Julie Cavanagh, about the Phoenix Park Murders of 1882 when the Chief Secretary and Undersecretary for Ireland were stabbed to death in the Phoenix Park by a militant group of Irish republicans. I was only vaguely aware of the incident from learning history in school, but the author does a great job of putting the murders in the wider context of the Home Rule campaign and the Land War. The ripples went beyond Ireland and as far as South Africa, where one of the assassins who had been granted witness protection was shot and killed. It’s a great read for anyone looking to learn more about Irish politics in the late 1800s.

Do you have a pet?

Two very lively Jack Russell Terrier rescues, Daisy and Dasher. We had only planned on taking in Daisy, the mom, but she didn’t like being separated from her pup. In the end we took them both in and it was a great decision. They are such loveable dogs and a good reason to get out of the house. They also keep each other company.

Morning person or night owl?

Definitely a night owl. Part of it is just appreciating having that time to myself at night to work on my own stuff.

Your proudest moment?

Last year, when I was elected to the board of directors for the Association of Professional Genealogists. This is the world’s largest organisation for genealogical professionals, and I have been a member for nearly a decade. It was a privilege to be elected to the board by the other members.

I’m one of a few current international members on it and it’s great to be a part of the decision-making process for a worldwide organisation.

What makes you happy?

Food. Whenever I go on holiday, I’m always eager to try the local dishes. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found I’m not able to eat as much as I once did, or need to be more cautious of certain foods. But I don’t let that stop me.

How would you like to be remembered?

That’s a difficult question for an historian as we are aware of how little control we have over our memory. I would hope I am remembered as someone who made a positive contribution to the study of history in Cork and for inspiring plenty of people to research their own family.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I have been preparing several events for Heritage Week. I seem to have something on almost every day for it. Every year I tell myself I’m going to take it easy for Heritage Week but every year I seem to find myself doing more.

On Cork Heritage Open Day, Saturday, August 12, I will be part of a Roman Living History display in Cork Public Museum to tie in with their current exhibition on Cork and the Roman World.

During Heritage Week (August 12-20), I will be leading two lunchtime tours of Douglas Street and surrounding areas based on the 1911 census, in partnership with Nano Nagle Place. Those will be taking place on August 15 and August 17 at 1pm. The aim is to use the Census as a way of understanding what life was like in 1911 and how it’s different to now.

I will be delivering genealogy talks as well in St Peter’s, North Main Street. The first, ‘An Introduction to Genealogy’, is on August 18 at 1.15pm. The second, ‘Going Further With Your Family History’, is on August 19 at 12pm.