A packed line up at Cork’s theatres this week

THE free lunchtime concert series at the Opera House, in its newly-opened café, Half Moon Place, is proving very popular. These will continue on Tuesdays and Fridays, 1pm to 2pm, throughout the summer, presenting both emerging and established artists across a variety of genres.

“Cork is a city of performers and Cork Opera House is the proud home of live entertainment in the southern region,” says CEO Eibhlín Gleeson. “With Summer at Half Moon Place, we want to showcase emerging talent in a space that will hopefully become a stepping stone towards stages such as our main auditorium, allowing performers and patrons alike to enjoy performances in a comfortable and intimate space.”

Next Tuesday, July 4, it’s folk singer and uilleann piper Seán Lyons, followed on Friday by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Molly Sterling. From next Monday, there will also be an exhibition of visual art on display as an accompaniment to the concert series.

Nathan Carter is onstage at Cork Opera House on Friday night, June 30, with what promises to be a wonderful new concert, while in the Green Room jazz artist in residence Laoise Leahy will be in full voice from 9pm, followed by Caoilian Sherlock tomorrow night with his Teenage Jesus Tour. That’s at 10.30pm. Booking for all Opera House shows on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie

Still time to catch that informative and compelling piece, OCD Me at the Cork Arts Theatre, with both lunchtime performances at 1pm and evening shows at 8 today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday), plus a further evening show on Saturday July 1 at 8pm. Next week, Neil Titley’s Work is the Curse of the Drinking Classes is in that same slot, with lunchtime performances Thursday and Friday, plus evening shows from Wednesday to Saturday at 8pm. Directed by Rebecca O’Connor, it stars Will Govan as an exiled Oscar Wilde in Paris looking back on his extraordinarily colourful life and ruminating on love, fame, family and misfortune with his infamous wit and irreverence. Booking for the Cork Arts Theatre on 021 450 5624.

Dirtbirds' Self-Help Tour runs at the Belltable in Limerick in November

Comedy duo DirtBirds return to The Everyman tomorrow night with their hilarious show ‘ No Filters’. In a world where women are expected to have the patience of Mother Teresa, the rear end of Jennifer Lopez, the social media profile of Kim Kardashian and the BMI of Elle McPherson, the pressure is relentless. No Filters, takes a close look at the barrage of pressure to which we are subjected on a daily basis. 8pm start. 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com

The 2023 Clonmel Junction Festival opens tomorrow and runs to July 9 with some excellent theatrical offerings. Hucklebuck is a lively show telling the story of the great showband years. BrokenCrow’s show FOUND will also be there, as will Fishamble with King. CallBack Theatre returns with a new staging of Fred & Alice, while writer Aine Ryan brings Kitty in the Lane direct from its triumphant performance in London. Stagecraft Youth Theatre have revived their 2022 production of Pricked, a coming of age story which follows a group of friends the night of their debs. As we jump between the night of and the morning after, the truth is slowly revealed. Pricked was devised with young people, in conjunction with Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre responding to a new wave of Tik Tok videos which warned young people of a new form of spiking via injection. And there is plenty for younger theatregoers too, especially the magical Lonesome Boatman. And so much more. See www.junctionfestival.com

And finally, advance notice of something really great coming up at the Everyman on July 9 when the Sunday Songbook team presents Boppin’ at the Drive In: The Fab 50s. Full details on that next week, but better grab your tickets right now! 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.