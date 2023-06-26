Fabulous young music talent thriving in Cork

But where are all the Cork artists on the list? What about the city and county that has a long-established hip-hop and r&b scene and support networks that include this column among other things. Sadly, Cork is playing catch up right now. We used to lead the way in the days when we had a top-class club scene, and we’ve always had great DJs and talented artists and producers. At the moment, we are not at the same level as other cities overall. I didn’t include some of our best artists who have been around for a while, like Salamay, Blakkheart, Minnie and Kestine, but here’s a small but not definitive list. We have great talent here, and today I’m gonna mention just a few with some great potential.
She has played Cyprus Avenue and a few other venues too and is about to do her biggest show in July, supporting Dizzee Rascal, JME, Jafaris, Sello and others at the Live at the Harbour Festival in Dublin.
She’s great on stage where she brings a live dance show and has a very good pop star charisma too.
Written for a friend who took his own life, it’s a powerful single with a chorus sung by ND, another great artist in her own right. Catch him soon at Joy in the Park!