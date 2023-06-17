Dance music is for every generation with Jenny Greene 

It is an interesting balance for a DJ to be working with an orchestra, of which traditionally the conductor is the person ‘in charge’. It’s a relationship Jenny is keen to highlight as collaborative. “I do get to choose all of the songs in one way but I have to fight along the way at times. I have to insist and say ‘please trust me on this. It’ll work. It’s right’. It’s not that I dictate to others to be fair, but if I don’t have full control over what we play, then what am I doing?
While Gemma sings the most songs at the concert, she isn’t the only vocal element of this year’s concert. “Paul Ried has been a guest for the last couple of years on the show and he is back again. A lot of people will know him as an actor, stuff like ‘Finding Joy’ and ‘Derry Girls’. What he brings to the night is great because he approaches it not as a singer but instead like he’s playing a part so it’s quite amazing to watch him, for instance, he does ‘Born Slippy’ (the iconic track features on Trainspotting) which is actually very complicated and fast. And then this year, we’ve got Jack O’Rourke; I’ve always kind of wanted him to do the gig, I’ve been asking him for a long while, and he’s finally agreed to do it — and join us Live At The Marquee. We’ve picked a song that you won’t think of when you think of Jack O’Rourke and I’m sure it’ll the magic.”
Jenny Greene and the RTÉ National Orchestra play Live At The Marquee on June 23.