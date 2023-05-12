Lorraine Nash’s stunning long-awaited debut album shows all she can be 

It started with recording sessions at her home during the pandemic, and now Lorraine Nash’s highly anticipated debut album will be available from tomorrow.

The Kerry singer-songwriter, who is based in Cork city, is to share her long-awaited debut album, All That I Can Be, the stunning follow-up to her breakout debut EP, Wildflower.

“I’m super-excited about it,” the 24-year-old multi-instrumentalist told Downtown.

I think it’s been building up for a long time, so it’s great to finally get it out there.

Lorraine, who has steadily been building her audience since the release of her debut EP, has also announced a headline show in Coughlan’s on Douglas Street on May 19, a venue she’s been keen to play.

“I actually had my EP launch booked in Coughlan’s and then that had to be cancelled [because of the pandemic].

“That was booked for the first week that everything shut down.

“That turned into a live-stream, so it’s good to be able to do this one in person,” she said.

During the pandemic, Lorraine used her skill on multiple instruments to part self-record All That I Can Be.

“I recorded what I could at home,” she said.

“During lockdown, I got some recording gear and then all of it is mixed and mastered and some other parts were recorded by Pat ‘Herring’ Ahern at Clonmoyle East.

“I worked with him quite closely for this album.”

And although the process took longer because of the pandemic, Lorraine is content that the album was finished at the right time.

“I think the recording of it was a lot slower than it could have been,” Lorraine said.

“I mean, I started recording at home instead of just going straight to the studio and I think the mixing took a bit longer, but I think it happened at the right time.

“I don’t wish it had happened any sooner,” she said.

Lorraine Nash's new album follows her breakout debut EP, Wildflower. Picture credit: Celeste Burdon

With four singles released from the album, including ‘Sing With Her’, ‘Wolves’, ‘I’ll Go’ and ‘A Minute’, fans have had a taste of her image-laden lyricism.

Taking inspiration from song writing greats Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan, fused with the more contemporary influences of Gillian Welsh and Norah Jones, Lorraine’s music spans several genres.

“I think it’s a bit of everything,” said Lorraine, who regularly performs alongside John Spillane, Jack O’Rourke, Stephanie Rainey and The Lost Brothers.

It’s mainly folk music, but also country and Americana, some trad in there as well; a mixed bag, really!

Lorraine, who started playing music as a young child and progressed to song-writing in her teens, said there’s no magic formula when it comes to penning lyrics.

“I think it’s random,” she said.

“Generally, I don’t sit down and try to write a song, because that’s when I can’t write anything!

“I think an idea has to come first and then that gets the ball rolling.

“But I do find that if I decide I want to write a song today, then I’m not going to write a song today,” she laughed.

All That I Can Be sees the skilled songwriter address a range of topics, including inequality, heartbreak, and self-confidence.

The title track is about tackling self-limiting beliefs.

“I think that was kind of one of the earliest ones that I wrote and I kind of built the album around that. I guess it’s a track about being comfortable with yourself and who you are and about not putting yourself in a box,” Lorraine said.

The opening single, ‘Sing With Her’, was inspired by the #WhyNotHer movement and its revelations of gender inequality within the Irish music industry.

‘Sing With Her’ sees Lorraine reach deep into the roots of country music, finding her own voice within it.

Meanwhile ‘Wolves’ is a tale of our need for connection and the lessons learned along the way.

It sees Lorraine capture and distil heartbreak, disappointment and growth within a four-minute track of unflinching honesty and self-awareness.

‘I’ll Go’ is all about figuring out life’s choices. “And I’ve been reading from this map for some time now/And though I wrote it/I still can’t figure it out,” sings Lorraine on the track, which showcases her evocative lyricism to perfection.

In addition to her gig in Coughlan’s, Lorraine, who has previously impressed audiences at Tradfest, Cork Opera House, Right Here Right Now, Autumn Air, Triskel Arts Centre and Kinsale Arts Festival, as well as industry events, Your Roots Are Showing and Music Cork, has also announced her first headline show in Dublin.

She will take to the stage at Whelan’s on May 18.

All That I Can Be is also getting its Australian release this June, with Lorraine set to tour Down Under in 2024.

The album will be available to purchase from Bandcamp from May 12. It can also be streamed on Spotify.

Lorraine’s album launch at Coughlan’s takes place at 7.30pm on Friday, May 19. Tickets cost €15 and can be purchased online at www.coughlans.ie.