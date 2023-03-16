Check out a rockin’ St Patrick’s weekend in Cork

At 4pm, The Poor Relation will have Jeremy Nagle and his band The Bluez Crew, their live gigs are always absolute rocking events with harmonica, bass and drums helping drive Jeremy’s guitar work to the very edge! There will be an equally energetic afternoon kicking off at 4.30pm in The Crane Lane with The Naildrivers delivering yet another high energy ska set, their debut album Kick The Megaphone was released less than a year ago and has brought them to a whole new level. There is a second ska option in the form of Skazz who will be in The Pavilion at the same time (they also play Cantys at 9pm). Coughlans will have The Ceili Allstars playing at 6pm, their St Patrick’s Day Sliabh Lucre set is an annual event at this stage and it is advised to get there early to avoid disappointment.
The Cork Music legend that is Ricky Lynch will be playing with his trio in Cantys at 7pm, the energy and vitality of his live performances can’t be understated; blending his perceptive interpretations of Dylan, Beatles and other classics with his own much loved, self-penned songs (he also plays The Poor Relation on Saturday at 10pm).
One of the world’s most legendary and innovative deep house DJs Kerri Chandler will be holding court in Cyprus Avenue from 9pm with Mucca also on the decks there during the night. Kerri’s virtually peerless DJ career has a long connection with Cork’s discerning house music fans and the atmosphere there on the night will be electric.