Red Sun Alert: Assuming power with new EP and UK/Ireland tour 

Perhaps a sign of its own times, the finished product was done between MTU Cork School of Music’s top-floor studio (available to students and alumni alike for bookings!), and producer/engineer Eoin Hayes’ Rebel Recordings studio, late of the now-levelled Bubble Rooms rehearsal studio in Ballinlough, another creative space for people in the city that was taken away by circumstance.
“Being able to just put on a show like that, of all these awesome gals. It’s great. We’re trying just to include that, normalise that, and let people kind of come to the shows, and let loose. Just normalising the fact that everyone is included there, everyone’s allowed to be there. Sometimes, when I was growing up especially, I felt a little bit left out at some of the metal gigs, a little bit. Like, ‘God, I don’t feel confident enough to be able to step into a mosh pit, or even go up to the stage’. I didn’t feel that confidence, I didn’t feel safe, necessarily to do that, where we’re really trying to kind of have the people up the front, include the people, give the mic out, if we can do it. It’s just those little things, I think, and talking to people, obviously, asking their experiences, seeing how they’re feeling, and stuff like that.”
The Assume Power EP releases on Friday, March 3, via Narrow Door Records, across streaming services, and for download at https://redsunalert.bandcamp.com. Red Sun Alert launch the EP at Crack Jenny’s, Lavitt’s Quay, Cork City on Thursday, March 2, with support from Mossy and Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra, and a DJ set from Staff Party’s Alexa Newall.
Tickets €10 available here.
18s+ - otherwise, all welcome - especially women and non-binary moshers!