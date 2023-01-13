Cork Rising: Showcasing our super talent in true Cork style

“I’ve worked really hard these past several years and I feel like this could be the year where all the hard work pays off. But as a music attendee, it also feels like Cork supporting Cork. After some really difficult years in the music scene during Covid. I can guarantee that these will be great nights for everyone involved. It will be a beautiful weekend, I can’t wait.”
As opposed to eight bands just playing their set, there seems to be a sense of connection growing between them all, as Rex continued. “I’ve gotten to know everyone a little online since the gig got announced and I can’t wait to meet everyone in person! Each artist is incredibly kind and talented and I can’t wait to watch their careers advance throughout 2023. It’s a very exciting time to be a music fan in Ireland and I hope the general public can start to pay more attention to what Ireland and its emerging music scene has to offer.”
Dylan’s new project is something that has a clear direction, in both the short and long term: “Hánt is very personal to me, these songs are about my life stories and the notches along the way that have brought me to this point. In terms of the sound and vision, I like to flip the aims of them a little bit, so with the sound I want it to be like an impressionist painting — I’m a massive fan of the romantic eras in visual art and music, Monet, Debussy etc. Everything comes from the music then, so the visuals, logo, feel etc will all stem from the music itself. For the gig I’ll be playing piano, guitar, trumpet, singing, and playing samples I recorded myself to accompany the songs. At the moment I’m building the set as a soloist but will definitely work with other musicians in the future!”
Talking about his own music, Arthur also doesn’t get too rigid about genres. “You could probably describe the music I make as ‘alternative R’n’B’, but to be honest, I think if you looked at the songs I’ve released to date, a lot would fall outside of that definition. We have the full band for this show, a five-piece, so I’m looking forward to just trying to bring as much energy and dynamism to the stage as possible.”
Cork Rising Day One features Arthur Valentine, The Neon Cars, Letterbox Kid and Syano & Rex Arcum on Friday, January 20, with Day Two featuring Sam Healy, Straif, Ebben Phlö and Hánt appearing on Saturday, January 21. Tickets and further information can be found at www.cyprusavenue.ie