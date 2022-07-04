Hothouse Flowers set for Cork Racecourse concert in Mallow this weekend

Given that there’s no map or set list for their gigs, just a general agreement in advance about what the first song will be and then they just take flight from there, I wonder what the album format represents to the band in this era. Ó Braonáin sees them as a way for people who follow the band to keep in touch with what they are doing, but it’s clear the live performance is where the magic happens for them.
“Now, we’re not bending the songs completely out of shape, and we’re playing the songs as they exist. We’re not reinventing them. We kind of go anywhere during the show.”
Cork Racecourse presents Cork Rocks with Hothouse Flowers, Mallow, on Friday, July 8. First race starts at 5.05pm. Hothouse Flowers will then take to the stage at 8.30pm.