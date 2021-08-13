Let the music play: Great free events across Cork in August

Launching the programme, Mayor of County Cork, Councillor Gillian Coughlan, commented: “Cork CoCo Pops marks a very welcome return to live performance. It is a great boost to both performers, audiences and communities. It is wonderful to see live events in places you wouldn’t traditionally see them as well as The Cork Pops Orchestra entertaining residents outside care homes throughout the county. There truly is something for all ages and tastes.”
The Fresh Air Collective will be appearing in various parks, cafés, markets and beaches starting with Fountainstown Market (Sat August 14 - 10am); Rocky Bay Beach, near Minane Bridge (Fri August 27 - 3pm); Fermoy Town Park (Sat August 28 - 10am); The Workshop Café, Ballygarvan (Sat August 28 - 2pm); Mitchelstown Town Square (Sat September 4 - 3pm) and Roberts Cove Beach in Aghade (Sun September 5 - 3pm).
The following day in the same setting Karl Nesbitt, the acclaimed flute player, will be bringing his ‘low amplified’ trio to perform a set of modern traditional music. (Sun August 22 - 1pm).
While music is the main element of the Cork CoCo Pops, there are other threads such as folklore provided by Scéalta Productions who will be retelling the story of Fionn MacChauill - and many other characters — on his journey from an ordinary boy to the extraordinary mythical warrior in Doneraile Park (Sat August 28 - 1pm and 3pm).
Cork County Council is encouraging everyone to enjoy the performances but attendees are asked to adhere to public health guidelines, to maintain social distancing and to remain in their pods for their own safety and for the safety of others.
Further details on the programme can be viewed here.
Ticketed gigs throughout the county are also on offer featuring performances by Hank Wedel, Mick Flannery, Emma Langford and many more.