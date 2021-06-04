Cork's Fish Go Deep release wonderful This Bit of Earth

"It’s almost a surprise, I think,” notes Johnson. “When we announced it a few weeks back it was like, ‘Oh wow. You’re doing an album — go for it!’
Johnson agrees: “We’d definitely have things from over the years, little snippets that were almost offcuts of house tracks we were doing where you’d say ‘That could be interesting’, or ‘This particular sound could be interesting in a different context’. So doing an album that’s not strictly for the dancefloor gives you a chance just to bring out all those elements and focus on those more.”
“It’s interesting,” Dowling considers. “Maybe because we weren’t running gigs at the weekend, we weren’t building up to going somewhere. You know that takes up a lot of headspace, the actual getting ready to go. If you’re doing two or three gigs at the weekend or you’re doing your club night, it actually can eat into the whole week.”
“And I suppose it’s our bit of earth,” adds Dowling.