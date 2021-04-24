Cork singer-songwriter Rebecca Houlihan shares Voices through her words

The idea of not fully trusting your own instincts is something Rebecca had to overcome herself on her journey to blossoming as a singer and songwriter,
To achieve that dream, the theme of listening to herself comes to the fore as she drove herself to get through this shyness.
Returning home in 2014 gave Rebecca time to also return to creating her own material, which she has done since childhood.
“We were up at the crack of dawn down the beach — I’d say people were thinking what the hell are these lunatics up to! — there’s a lot of running, dancing, and singing into the camera and it really suits the song — it’s moody, dark, mystical, emotional, and free.”
You can follow Rebecca on Instagram at houlihanrebecca or on Facebook here.
‘Voices’, her single with Kevin Sunray is available on Spotify and Youtube.