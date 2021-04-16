Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 11:18

Mads Mikkelsen joins Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones 5  

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen will reportedly join Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones 5.

Mikkelsen, 55, is best-known for playing villain Le Chiffre in 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale, and he has replaced Johnny Depp as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movie.

His Indiana Jones role is not yet known, according to US outlet Deadline, which reported he was joining the project.

Lucasfilm previously announced British Fleabag creator Waller-Bridge, 35, would be starring in the film, which will see Ford, 78, reprising his role as the all-action archaeologist.

John Williams, the famed composer, will also return to score the film, having provided the music for 1981's Raiders Of The Lost Ark and its three sequels.

James Mangold, known for movies including Walk The Line, The Wolverine and Le Mans '66, is on directing duties.

Steven Spielberg had directed the previous four Indiana Jones films, most recently 2008's The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.

That film received mixed reviews, though grossed 790 million dollars (£573 million) at the box office.

Spielberg will serve as a producer on Indiana Jones 5, alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

The film is due to arrive in cinemas in July 2022.

Rob Brydon hints at one more special episode of hit comedy Gavin & Stacey  

