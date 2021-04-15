Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 10:15

Rob Brydon hints at one more special episode of hit comedy Gavin & Stacey  

Actor hopeful of show returning to TV screens, saying 'they left it hanging with the proposal... it would seem strange if they didn't'
Rob Brydon hints at one more special episode of hit comedy Gavin & Stacey  

Rob Brydon, who plays Bryn West in 'Gavin & Stacey'.

Rob Brydon has said he thinks there may be one more special episode of Gavin & Stacey.

The actor and comedian said writers James Corden and Ruth Jones left the hit comedy "hanging" in the 2019 Christmas special.

The episode finished on a cliffhanger with Jones' character Nessa proposing to Smithy, played by Corden.

Speaking during his Brydon & podcast, Brydon, who plays Bryn West in the series, said: 

Well, I think they might do one more special. Because they left it hanging, didn't they, with the proposal? So it would seem strange if they didn't. But they should crack on if they are going to do it.

He made the comments while discussing the comedy with Sheridan Smith, who played Smithy's sister Ruth "Rudi" Smith in the programme.

She said: "They created this masterpiece sort of one-off Christmas special. Now everyone's asking for more, aren't they?"

She added: "What a cast and everyone was so lovely; the crew, everyone, was brilliant on that job."

Smith said Corden and Jones' creation was "genius", adding: "They wrote it so well and so to just be a small part of it was an honour."

  • Brydon & is a Spotify exclusive podcast with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Read More

Fan favourite character to make Line Of Duty return  

More in this section

Shonda Rhimes addresses response to Rege-Jean Page's Bridgerton exit Shonda Rhimes addresses response to Rege-Jean Page's Bridgerton exit
Singles charts Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo announces debut album
Raunchy Netflix period drama Bridgerton to return for third and fourth series   Raunchy Netflix period drama Bridgerton to return for third and fourth series  
showbiz
Rachel Riley pregnancy

Countdown star Rachel Riley announces surprise baby news 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest Entertainment