Martin Kemp: I did not open 'one single door' for my son Roman in his career

Martin Kemp has said he did not "open one single door" for his son Roman when he was starting out in his career.
The actor and musician said he did not want it to look like he was "pushing" Roman, who is now a radio DJ and television presenter.
The pair now work together on ITV'sand will appear on the ancestry programme together on Wednesday evening.
Martin said:
Capital Breakfast DJ Roman said in the past he has been asked why he works with his father.
"It was always a worry of mine if I started just appearing in things with my dad," he said. "Is that going to define my career?"
He added:
sees the father and son duo explore their family history, including a rumour about the family of Martin's wife Shirley.
Martin said there has been a "myth" that her great-grandmother was brought up in an Egyptian palace.
"We have laughed at it over the years, we never thought it was true," he said. "It has always been an urban myth and when this show come up, it was like the perfect chance to find out whether that was true or what the real story is about and the real story turns out to be even more interesting than the one that we heard," he said.
- airs on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV. To catch up on the series, visit the ITV Hub.