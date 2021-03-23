The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sets global  streaming record on Disney+

has had the most successful launch of any programme on Disney+, the streaming platform has announced.
The Marvel show launched on the service last week.
From Friday to Sunday during its opening weekend, the programme set a new global streaming record for a show to premiere on the platform.
The superhero programme overtook Marvel Studios' live-action seriesand the second series of Star Wars spin-off .
A tweet from Disney+'s official account said: "Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier opens as most-watched series premiere ever on #DisneyPlus."
was directed by Kari Skogland while Malcolm Spellman was the head writer. The series follows on from and sees Sebastian Stan reprise his role as Bucky Barnes for the spin-off series alongside Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson. The series also stars Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell.
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming platform for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.