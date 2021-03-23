Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 13:11

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sets global  streaming record on Disney+

Superhero programme starring Sebastian Stan opens as the most-watched series premiere ever on the streaming platform
Sebastian Stan reprises his role as Bucky Barnes in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier has had the most successful launch of any programme on Disney+, the streaming platform has announced.

The Marvel show launched on the service last week.

From Friday to Sunday during its opening weekend, the programme set a new global streaming record for a show to premiere on the platform.

The superhero programme overtook Marvel Studios' live-action series WandaVision and the second series of Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.

A tweet from Disney+'s official account said: "Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier opens as most-watched series premiere ever on #DisneyPlus."

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was directed by Kari Skogland while Malcolm Spellman was the head writer. The series follows on from Avengers: Endgame and sees Sebastian Stan reprise his role as Bucky Barnes for the spin-off series alongside Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson. The series also stars Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming platform for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

