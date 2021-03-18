A change of pace for Harlow Lake

“That song, I wrote seven years ago, which I only realised when I looked on my YouTube and saw an acoustic version I was playing. It was this song that had no home, just this bastard child of a thing that had no place. It was a good place to start. I had no idea I was making an album - I just wanted a song I could destroy. ‘Why don’t I rip out this guitar part and throw in a synth instead? Take out this and throw in violins here…’ I totally mangled it, basically, and I ended up loving it.”
“This time, because it’s a full-band thing, I’m dying to play it live, so it’s a balls. But at the same time, if I’d people around me, I don’t know would it have come out as fast. I prefer writing with people, but it takes time to go back and forth with people, respecting their input as well.”
- The video for Harlow Lake’s ‘Body in the Bathtub’ is streaming now on YouTube. Valley of Teeth was released this month on streaming services, and for download and adding to your collection on Bandcamp here.