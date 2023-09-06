Shining a light on suicide: A path to hope and healing

IN the realm of mental health and emotional wellbeing, there’s a topic that touches the lives of many but is shrouded by stigma and fear: suicide.

As one of the leading causes of death worldwide, we can do better to raise awareness and support everyone who has had their lives touched by it.

In a world that often neglects the fragility of the human mind, World Suicide Prevention Day offers an opportunity to raise awareness, promote understanding, and foster support for those battling mental health challenges.

So on this day, and on every other day, it’s important to shed light on this delicate subject, to inspire hope, offer support, and foster understanding for those who are struggling, the families who have lost loved ones, and anyone who might be touched by the ripple effects of suicide.

Breaking Down Stigma: Seeking Help and Support

One of the most significant barriers to addressing mental health issues and preventing suicides is the persistent stigma attached to seeking help. This stigma often discourages individuals from opening up about their struggles for fear of judgment and isolation.

Therefore, the more we open up and talk about our personal struggles, the more we create a safe space for others to do the same. Mental health is very real, yet it can be hard to understand, make sense of, or even validate given the intangibility of its nature.

You never know what’s going on inside someone’s head and heart – so be kind.

The Power of Connection

In a world that superficially seems more connected than ever, the reality is that deep connections are becoming rarer, and far too many people don’t have anyone they can truly open up to. Yet connection is vital for our well-being: connection with others, nature, our values, purpose, and more.

Communities can play a valuable role in suicide prevention, whether it’s an institution, workplace, or simply a group of friends; take the time to nurture those relationships and show that you are there for others. With the advent of men’s sheds, women’s sheds, and other smaller community projects, the desire to help others is evident, and the aim of any effective community should be to create a supportive environment that encourages individuals to feel safe enough to reach out for help.

Recognising Warning Signs and Extending Compassion

Being aware of the warning signs of suicide can be helpful for prevention, followed by

approaching the person without judgment and with a compassionate and understanding attitude. Some warning signs include withdrawal from social activities, dramatic changes in behaviour, expressions of hopelessness or feeling like a burden, giving away possessions, and speeches of appreciation and farewell. Sometimes someone who has made the resolve to go through with the act may even have an improvement in their mood as there is a certain relief that comes with the decision.

So, never hesitate to reach out; sometimes the smallest acts of kindness can have massive impacts on someone’s mental and emotional well-being, reminding them they are not alone and that there is hope.

From Darkness to Light: The Journey of Recovery

The journey from the depths of despair to the glimmer of hope is unique for each individual. For those feeling lost and trapped in the grip of suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. It’s OK to reach out for help—even when it feels like there’s no-one who could possibly understand, or you’re afraid of being a burden or being judged.

There are so many people out there who want to help you.

Taking that first step, whether it’s talking to a friend, a family member, or a mental health professional, can open up a lifeline. Talking to a mental health professional, someone who is removed from your life and has the skills to be compassionate, non-judgmental, and supportive can be unexpectedly helpful and supportive.

Nurturing Healing and Honouring Memories

If you are struggling, it is also advised to avoid isolation, so go and stay with friends or family. Prioritise self-care activities, so doing things that feel good and nurture you.

And finally, work with a mental health professional to create a safety plan that outlines coping strategies, emergency contacts, and places of refuge for when things get tough.

No matter how alone or helpless you are feeling right now, nothing lasts forever, and you will come out the other side. So reach out for the support you deserve.

Support for Families - Navigating Loss

For the families who have experienced the devastating loss of a loved one to suicide, the pain can be indescribable. It’s important to remember that the healing journey is complex, and it’s okay to seek support as you navigate this tumultuous path.

Grief isn’t a linear process, and it’s totally normal to experience a vast range of emotions, so give yourself permission to feel whatever your feelings are.

It can also be supportive to connect with others who have experienced similar losses, so perhaps joining a support group or seeking professional help if needed. Finally, find a meaningful way to honor the memory of a loved one whether that’s creating a memorial, participating in a charitable activity, or engaging in activities that honor your loved one.

A Web of Compassion and Support

Suicide doesn’t just impact those who are struggling or their immediate families—it reverberates through communities, workplaces, and social circles. It’s crucial for everyone to be part of a web of compassion and support. So if you have the capacity to be of support to those in your community who have had their lives touched by suicide, then be there, and if you are struggling, then reach out for the help that you need.

The stigma surrounding mental health and suicide only perpetuates suffering and by openly discussing these topics, we can create a more empathetic and supportive society.

A Collective Effort for Healing

As World Suicide Prevention Day reminds us, the journey toward healing requires the collective effort of society. For those struggling, it’s important to remember that recovery is possible no matter how impossible it seems. For the families who are grieving, the pain might never fully disappear, but it can evolve into a tribute—a testament to the love shared and the memories cherished. And for the rest of us, let’s remember that compassion is a powerful force. By offering support, understanding, and acceptance, we can be a beacon of hope for those who need it most.

Support helplines:

Samaritans: 116 123 | www.samaritans.ie

Pieta: 1800 247 247 | www.pieta.ie

Mirin Mooney is an East Cork based mindfulness teacher and mental health coach. For more, visit: www.wildheart-wellness.com