Help to cover the cost of school uniforms

What is the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance?

THE Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance (BSCFA) is a payment that can help with the cost of uniforms and footwear for children going to school. It is paid automatically to many families who will already have received confirmation, otherwise you will need to apply for the payment on MyWelfare, and the closing date for applications is September 30, 2023.

Who can get the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance?

You may get the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance (BSCFA) if (i) you have a child that qualifies, (ii) you are getting a qualifying social welfare payment usually with an Increase for a Qualified Child (IQC) or be participating in an approved employment, education or training support scheme; and (iii) the household income is within the BTSCFA income limits.

What children qualify for the BSCFA?

To get the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance, your child must be either aged between four and 17 on September 30, 2023, or aged between 18-22 and returning to full-time second-level education in a recognised school or college in the autumn. You cannot claim BSCFA for a child who is not resident in the State.

What are the Household Income Limits?

Your total household income must be less than the amounts set out in the ‘Weekly income limits’ table below.

Weekly income limits for 2023

Number of dependent children and Income limit

1 child €642

2 children €692

3 children €742

4 children €792*

*The income limit is increased by €50 for each additional dependent child.

Your total household income includes your main Social Welfare or Health Service Executive payment and any other income you may have including wages (before tax, but it excludes PRSI and a standard travel allowance of up to €20 per week) as well as maintenance, savings and investments, with the first €5,000 of capital not being taken into account.

What is the current rate of Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance?

In 2023, the BSCFA paid for each eligible child aged 4-11 on 30th September 2023 is €260. The BSCFA paid for each eligible child aged 12-22 on 30th September is €385.

Children aged between 18 and 22 years must be returning to full-time second-level education in a recognised school or college in the autumn of 2023.

How to apply for the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance

If you are not paid automatically, you can apply for the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance online at MyWelfare.ie before the 30th September closing date.

If you have applied for a social welfare payment and are waiting for a decision on your application or have appealed a decision not to award you a social welfare payment, you should apply for the BSCFA before the scheme closes.

Your BSCFA will be decided when you get a decision on your application or appeal.

If you are unhappy with the decision on your BSCFA application, you should request a review in writing within 21 days of getting your decision.

Review requests should be sent to the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance Review Section, Social Welfare Services, Department of Social Protection, College Road, Sligo F91 T384 setting out the reasons why you consider you meet the eligibility criteria for payment, and asking that the application be reviewed.

If you need further information about any of the issues raised here or you have other questions, you can drop in to one of our Centres in Cork City Centre, Blackpool or Hollyhill during its opening hours or call us on 0818 07 6850 (Northside) or 0818 07 6950 (City Centre). For full contact details see centres.citizensinformation.ie