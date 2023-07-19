On your marks! Echo Mini Marathon race day set

IT’S that time of year again, when we are encouraging you to pop a very special date into your calendar — The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon.

Cork Athletics have confirmed that the event will take place on Sunday September 17 — but there will be a few changes this year. The race starts an hour earlier, at midday, it will be five rather than six kilometres in length and it will take a different route.

That might sound like a lot to take in — but it will still be the same event as it always is – raising up to €1.5 million for charities across Cork and beyond.

It will be as fun, as exciting, as exhilarating, as previous years. We’re already counting down the days and we hope you will be too!

Pupils from Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, Bantry, with parents and staff jumping for joy at the finish of The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon last September. Picture: Larry Cummins

This year threw up some logistical challenges for Cork Athletics, but they have worked through them tirelessly, with the various parties, to ensure that race day goes ahead and runs smoothly.

Works at the new Marina park mean a change to the route taken by participants, but you’ll be glad to know that it will still begin around the same area of the city, at Kennedy Quay, taking in Victoria Road and Centre Park Rd, before finishing more or less at the same spot as before. There’s nothing like the atmosphere on race day!

Exact route details are still to be finalised, but we’ll keep you updated as we find out in the weeks ahead.

There will be a great atmosphere in the city that day — as the race will take place before a GAA double-header in Páirc Uí Chaoimh — hence the move to an earlier time slot.

Up to 7,000 to 8,000 people took part in The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon at its height — wouldn’t it be great to see such numbers participate once again.

We had virtual races during covid, but last year the the mini marathon returned to the streets of Cork, and what an amazing day was had by all.

We are encouraging people to save the date in their calendars now, get your training programme underway in the weeks and months ahead and think about what charity you might want to support.

This year marks the 42nd anniversary of the race and The Echo has been involved since day one.

It is an event we are very proud to support and highlights all that is good and great about Cork — it puts charity at its core.

Over the coming weeks we’ll be sharing stories of those participating in this year’s event — their love for the mini marathon, their passion for the race, what drives them to take part, never fail to surprise us. Roll on race day.